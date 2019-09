Mara Hoffman

Chiara Bodysuit

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

Mara Hoffman is great at creating everyday staples like this 'Chiara' bodysuit. An easy layering base for tailoring and jeans alike, it's cut from comfortable stretch fabric and features a puffed shoulder detail and 3/4 length sleeves. We love how gold jewelry pops against the brown vintage tones.