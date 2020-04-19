Chia

Chia Pet Elephant With Seed Pack

$22.80 $17.65

EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN ONE: Includes a unique pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray and chia seed packets for 3 plantings. FULL GROWTH 1-2 WEEKS: In just a few short weeks your chia pet will achieve maximum growth and enjoy a luscious green coat. Each Chia Pet contains a simple 6 step care instruction on how to grow your creation. MULTIPLE USES: Chia Planters can be washed and replanted indefinitely. The fun never stops with ch-ch-ch-chia pets! GREAT GIFT FOR ANY OCCASION: Chia Pets are the perfect and affordable gift for any budget. Both kids and adults will love to watch chia planters sprout and develop into a hilarious creation. THE CHIA COLLECTION: The variety is endless! Chia Pets come in all different shapes and sizes including your favorite presidents, actors, emojis, and even movie characters. Watch your collection keep growing!