Chi

Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush

Product Description Meet our easy to use, versatile and convenient CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush. Create professional blowout quality results with exceptional volume. The Nylon and Tufted Bristles create tension at the root of the hair giving hair full body with just one pass. This quick and easy everyday tool is fused with our CHI Ceramic and Ionic Technology. Featuring a built-in Ion Generator that emits an impressive amount of Negative Ions to reduce frizz and increase shine, helping to seal the cuticle, minimize fly-a-ways, and avoid heat damage by locking in the hairs natural moisture. A compact and lightweight design create a comfortable styling experience. The CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush includes four attachments for unlimited styling options. Whether you’re looking for a straight, wavy, or curly look, CHI your way! Brand Story Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based company of hairdressers for hairdressers, known for manufacturing high-quality professional hair care products under the industry-leading brands CHI®, BioSilk®, and SunGlitz®.