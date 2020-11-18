Chi

Chi Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron

At Target

The Modern Marble CHI Hairstyling Iron is an amazing iron for those who want to mix great styling technology with a beautiful looking iron. The iron is designed to look like a fine piece of marble. The CHI Air Classic technology reduces static and frizz for a healthier shinier look. Curved floating plates offer a smooth glide and eliminate snagging. The adjustable temperature setting is suitable for all hair types to make sure you are using the temperature that works best for your hair. The automatic one hour shut off is an amazing safety feature in case you forget to turn the iron off.