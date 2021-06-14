Chi

Spin N Curl In Onyx Black

$109.99 $85.15

1” Inch Ceramic Rotating Barrel ideal for shoulder-length hair between 6-16” length. Includes Pre-set Temperatures: Low 370°F for Fine Hair, Medium 390°F for Medium Hair, High 410°F for Coarse Hair Includes Adjustable Heat-Up Times: 15 seconds for Fine Hair, 17 seconds for Medium Hair, 19 seconds for Coarse Hair Beep Alert / Auto Temperature Lock / 1 Hour Automatic Shut Off for Safety Directional Buttons / Tangle Protection / 9ft. Swivel Cord / Dual Voltage / 2-year Limited Warranty Product Description CHI Spin N Curl rotating curler creates flawless, beachy waves at the push of a button. Hair is drawn into the curl chamber where it is heated and timed to create perfect curls and waves every time! The digital temperature display offers easily adjustable temperature settings and a selection of preset temperature settings for each hair texture, creating a customizable styling experience while avoiding unnecessary heat damage. Ceramic heat technology produces far infrared heat while the conditioning benefits of negative ions results in shinier, healthier and more beautiful hair. Curling hair has never been so effortless with the CHI Spin N Curl! Brand Story Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based company of hairdressers for hairdressers, known for manufacturing high-quality professional hair care products under the industry-leading brands CHI®, BioSilk®, and SunGlitz®.