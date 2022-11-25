United States
HAH
Chi Bralette
$34.00$17.00
At Free People
Style No. 49970585; Color Code: 037 Delicate floral lace bralette featuring a scalloped trim. Pull-on style Adjustable straps What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import