Chi Air Spin N Curl 1 Inch Ceramic Rotating Curler

Hair is drawn into the curl chamber where it is heated and timed to create perfect curls and waves every time! The digital temperature display offers easily adjustable temperature settings and a selection of preset temperature settings for each hair texture, creating a customizable styling experience while avoiding unnecessary heat damage. Ceramic heat technology produces far infrared heat while the conditioning benefits of negative ions results in shinier, healthier and more beautiful hair. Curling hair has never been so effortless with the CHI Air Spin n Curl!. Low 370°F for Fine Hair ,Medium 390°F for Medium Hair ,High 410°F for Coarse Hair. Tips- Use a smaller section of hair for defined curls.Use a larger section of hair for less defined curls.If hair becomes tangled, the Spin n Curl will beep continuously and the display will read RESET. Push the power button on the Spin n Curl to turn off and gently remove the tangled hair by pulling out thin strands, section by section, until all the hair has been removed Brand Story Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based company of hairdressers for hairdressers, known for manufacturing high-quality professional hair care products under the industry-leading brands CHI®, BioSilk®, and SunGlitz®.