Star Wars

Chewbacca Plush Dog Toy

$9.99 $5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Petco

The Star Wars Chewbacca Plush Dog Toy takes your pup from couch to playtime in less than 12 parsecs thanks to fuzzy plush and intriguing squeaker noises. Embroidered character details bring this Wookiee to life so you and your pet can embark on fun-filled adventures