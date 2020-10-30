Madewell

Chevron Packable Puffer Jacket

$148.00

We heard you—our favorite ride-or-die layer returns with a hood (!). Crafted with recycled fabric, this vintage-inspired colorblock chevron puffer jacket is filled with PrimaLoft® insulation, a warm-as-down alternative made of 100% recycled content (aka we're keeping 52,103 plastic bottles out of landfills with this style). Swingy and cropped, it has an A-line shape with an adjustable bungee hem and it packs down into a handy attached neck pillow.