Chevron Oversized Tweed Blazer

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton Fit: Oversized Length: Below Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Down Cuff Type: No Cuff Pockets: Front Double Welt Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Garment lapel details: Notched Lapels Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639613 UPC: 195994263323 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3917 Origin: Imported Description Complete with a structured silhouette and classic design, the Chevron Oversized Tweed Blazer from Rachel Comey x Target brings modern sophistication to your wardrobe. This full-sleeve blazer is made from a soft linen-cotton fabric with a tweed construction and black/gray chevron design. It's cut in an oversized fit for a trend-forward look, with statement shoulders and a below-hip length adding to the shapely silhouette. Notched lapels and a single button closure further the elegant look, coupled with front double welt pockets for functional detail. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.