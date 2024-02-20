Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
LoveShackFancy
Chessie Cotton Maxi Dress
£395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At loveshackfancy
Need a few alternatives?
Rubehoow
Women's Nightgown Vintage Long Sleeve
BUY
£19.98
Amazon
Damson Madder
Edith Vintage Midi
BUY
£95.00
Damson Madder
ASOS DESIGN
Trapeze Maxi Dress With Blouson Sleeve In Mixed Lace
BUY
£65.00
ASOS
Laura Ashley X Joanie
Rhian Margam Floral Print Midi Dress
BUY
£23.70
£79.00
Joanie Clothing
More from LoveShackFancy
LoveShackFancy
Ileana Top
BUY
$597.83
Net-A-Porter
LoveShackFancy
Collins Embellished Corset Mini Dress
BUY
$276.50
$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
LoveShackFancy
Kaylen Dress
BUY
£1195.00
loveshackfancy
LoveShackFancy
Parson Ribbon Pullover
BUY
£495.00
loveshackfancy
More from Dresses
Madewell
Denim Seamed Mini Dress In Lunar Wash
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
Reformation
Tropez Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$218.00
Reformation
7 For All Mankind
Denim Lustre Luxe Dress In Daylily
BUY
$298.00
7 For All Mankind
Cinq à Sept
Jenessa Belted Denim Mini Wrap Shirtdress
BUY
$495.00
Neiman Marcus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted