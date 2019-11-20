Kendra Scott

Chery Blossom Tree Charm

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kendra Scott

Details May good fortune surround you in the delicate balance of life. Introducing the Cherry Blossom Tree Charm, a nod to our Spring 2006 Collection. Versatility is key with this charm, able to be worn with charm necklaces, charm bracelets, and charm hoop earrings. A custom removable bail fitted with a steel spring makes our Cherry Blossom Tree Charm easy to mix and match as much as you want. SIZE: 1.23"L x 0.78"W Removable bail included.