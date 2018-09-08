Features
Metal frame
Ready to hang
Hardware included for hanging
This gorgeous wall mirror is brought warmth and elegance with its metal frame in a soft gold finish
Product Details
Framed: Yes
Overall
24.25'' H x 2.375'' W x 24.25'' D
Mirror
15.35'' H x 15.35'' W
Overall Product Weight
4.83 lb.
Features
Mount Type
Wall Mounted
Mirror Type
Accent
Shape
Round
Orientation
Both
Framed
Yes
Frame Material
Metal
Frame Material Details
Tin
Frame Finish
Gold
Damp, Dry, or Wet Location Listed
Dry
Shelves Included
No
Beveled Glass
No
Magnifying
No
Product Care
Wipe clean with a dry cloth
Country of Origin
China
Specifications
FSC Certified
Yes
Shopping Information
Leslie on 08/09/2018
from Dallas, TX
Looks great.
Linsey on 10/25/2018
from Saint Petersburg, FL
Love it