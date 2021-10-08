Cherry Tree Furniture Store

NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED. Compact design computer workstation/desk for home or office in black colour. Flat packed and ready to use. Folds flat for easy storage and mobility.Solid MDF desktop supported by steel folding legs. Legs fold in and out Desktop size: 80 x 45 cm. Height: 74 cm. Please note the laptop/books/decorations etc. in the pictures are for illustration only and are not to be sold together with the desk.