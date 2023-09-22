Fenty

Cherry Treat Conditioning Strengthening Lip Oil

$24.00 $18.00

CHERRY TREAT YOUR LIPS TO A STRONGER MOISTURE BARRIER STRAIGHT UP: Your moisture barrier is your lips’ first line of defense against the elements—keep it strong and it’ll stay more hydrated, smoother-looking and flake-free. This ultra-hydrating, non-sticky lip oil goes on clear and keeps lips’ moisture barrier on lock. THE LOWDOWN: Hydrates and strengthens the lips’ moisture barrier for fuller-looking lips Antioxidant-rich formula defends lips against environmental stressors Instantly conditions and softens lips, improving lips’ texture over time Triple Cherry complex nourishes dry, chapped lips and plumps lips with hydration Jojoba Seed and Rosehip Fruit Oils bind moisture to lips Clear, non-sticky formula Smells like a yummy, ripe Cherry Ultra-plush doe-foot applicator WHAT ELSE?! For all skin types. Vegan, wheat gluten-free, & earth-conscious. THE #'S DON'T LIE In a 4-week clinical study of 49 people: Instantly: Hydrates lips Improves lips’ texture and smoothness All day: Hydrates lips Fortifies skin barrier After one week: 100% agree it conditions lips 100% agree it leaves lips feeling resilient 98% agree it softens lips 98% agree it strengthens stressed, fragile lips LEARN MORE ABOUT CHERRY TREAT HERE. *Contains Sweet Cherry Seed Oil, Wild Cherry Extracts and Barbados Cherry Extracts. Fill Weight: 5.6 mL / 0.19 fl. oz.