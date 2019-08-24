Urban Decay

Cherry-scented All Nighter Setting Spray

Don’t have a meltdown: The All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray you know (and are obsessed with) gets a cherry-scented upgrade. This Travel-Size All Nighter Cherry Scented Makeup Setting Spray looks fresh as hell and is made to travel, so it slips easily into your purse or beauty bag. Made with patented Temperature Control Technology and suitable for all skin types, the bestie-in-a-bottle always delivers a microfine mist that keeps makeup looking gorgeously just-applied for up to 16 hours. In a 7-day study of All Nighter*: 78% of participants said All Nighter helped their makeup last for 16 hours. More than 80% said their makeup not only looked better, but also stayed on better (even in the T-zone) without settling into fine lines. Whether they had combination, oily or dry skin, 88% or more said All Nighter was the best product to help their makeup last. *Based on a 50-person study. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty free. Urban Decay is beauty with an edge™. Fill Weight: 30 ml / 1.0 fl oz