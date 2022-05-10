United States
La Bouche Rouge
Cherry Pink Lipstick
$40.00
At La Bouche Rouge
Cherry Pink. For those who love a bright cherry pink. A 92% natural origin ingredients serum formula enriched with a powerful anti-aging seaweed harvested by hand in St Suliac, France. The lipstick formula is vegan, cruelty-free and without beeswax. It does not include petroleum derivatives nor silicone. The paper-encased refill can either be used as its own distinct lipstick, or it can be placed inside the leather case.