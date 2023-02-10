About-Face

ABOUT: JUICY SQUEEZE THIS IS: Super glossy, high-shine, nourishing lip balm that instantly melts onto skin, leaving behind a pigmented kiss of color. WHY YOU WANT IT: Infused with a deliciously fruity scent and a blend of lip-loving ingredients like pomegranate flower extract + cherry butter to plump and moisturize. NASHI PEAR (warm nude) PINK PIÑA (soft pink) PAMPLEMOUSSE (juicy rose) GUAVA CRUSH (pink coral) PEACH PUNISHER (cinnamon peach) WATERMELON TAKE (flamingo pink) BERRY SMASH (spring violet) DRAGONFRUIT FUSION (hot fuschia) ORANGE DAZE (red orange) CHERRY GOOD (cherry red) WICKED APPLE (bordeaux wine) KIWI FUZZ (nude cocoa) THE CRANBERRIES (spiced wood) DATE ME (deep espresso) SIZE: 1.8 g / 0.06 oz P.S.: All about-face products are 100% vegan and cleanly-formulated.