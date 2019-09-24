Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Frank Body

Cherry Bomb Lip Scrub

$14.95
At Frank Body
A good lip scrub for bad babes. A cherry-scented lip scrub that removes flaky bits to reveal plump, juicy lips. Made with a blend of coffee, raw sugar, and ethically-sourced beeswax, I'm the perfect partner to your bad behaviour.
Featured in 1 story
Everything You Need To Survive Chapped-Lips Season
by Us