Frank Body

Cherry Bomb Lip Scrub

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frank Body

A good lip scrub for bad babes. I’m a cherry-scented lip scrub that removes flaky bits and plumps lips up. My blend of exfoliating sugar, plumping coffee seed oil & grapefruit extract, and hydrating ethically-sourced beeswax prepare lips for whatever comes next (kissing or lipstick, babe). Use me 2-3 times a week or whenever you want smooth lips, the juicy way.