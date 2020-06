BaubleBar

Cherry Blossom Resin Drop Earrings

$38.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

Opt for some serious flower power in the Cherry Blossom Drop earrings. The flower represents hope, renewal, and peace- all words and feelings that are especially prevalent to us now. They serve as an important reminder to cherish each moment while still looking forward to the future. A multi-colored resin cherry blossom hangs from a tony gold base.