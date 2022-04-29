AllVeryGoods

Cherry Blossom Bandana 2022: The Zebras Of Prince George’s County

Last year, a small herd of zebras broke free from a private zoo in Prince George's County in Maryland. The evaded capture and ran free in the Maryland grasslands for most of the summer. This bandana is a little tribute to them. I imagine them in their pens, thinking about that feeling of being free and dreaming of running through the cherry blossoms.