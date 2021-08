Urban Outfitters

Cherie Scalloped Sham Set

$39.00 $27.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Add a classically femme finish to your delicately curated sanctuary space with this duo set of cotton shams topped with scalloped edges. Tipped with contrasting embroidery. Finished with envelope-slip openings at back. Pillow inserts sold separately.