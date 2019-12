For Love & Lemons

Cherie Babydoll Dress

$297.00

Buy Now Review It

At For Love & Lemons

Darkly romantic black moire taffeta baby doll dress featuring an angled neckline with rhinestone trim and a matching removable bow pin. Puff sleeves, gathered empire waistline. Rhinestone zipper at back. Moire Taffeta Mini Dress Elasticated Bracelet Sleeves Angled Neckline with Rhinestone Trim Center Back Rhinestone Zipper Removable Rhinestone Bow Pin Partially Lined