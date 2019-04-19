Lit Cosmetics

Cher Size #2 Glitter (holographic)

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lit Cosmetics

Holographic glitter. 4Save Product details Silver cosmetic glitter eyeshadow with holographic multi-colors. There is only one Cher! A loose, high-sparkle cosmetic grade glitter, which casts maximum light reflection. Lit's cosmetic glitter is a "Rounded" glitter shape opposed to a "Square" or "Diamond" shape to aid in complete comfort on skin surface also giving you a smooth application. After you pick your shades of glitter makeup (we know it’s hard to decide)…grab your glitter glue. A vegan glitter glue that feels like water but keeps glitter and any loose makeup secured all day long! Cruelty-free & coveted by pro makeup artists. Make it a Lit Kit! Base/Glue, Brush, Sparkle Wand + a glitter or metallic shade all in one starter kit. Glitter Details What it is: A loose, high-sparkle cosmetic grade glitter, which casts maximum light reflection. Lit also offers a "Rounded" glitter shape opposed to a "Square" or "Diamond" shape to aid in complete comfort on skin surface also giving you a smooth application. What It Does: There are NO RULES when it comes to Lit! Add a little glitter over your shadow, liners, lipstick, eyebrows, blush, body lotions, hair spray, nail polish, love letter, whatever your little heart desires. Contains: Net Wt. 4g (0.14 oz) Glitter Colour NOTE: Each rounded particle of our specialized cosmetic grade glitter is encapsulated in cross-linked binders known as polyurethane 33/Acrylic Resin and Melamine Resin therefor pigment will not come in contact with any skin surface thus never leaving stains or color residue nor will these solvent resistant glitter particles breakdown over time. What it is formulated WITHOUT: Parabens Sulfates Phthalates What else you need to know: This product is vegan, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free. Glitter Ingredients Polyethylene Terephthalate CAS-No 25038-59-9 Acrylates Copolymer CAS-No 9010-88-2 Surface