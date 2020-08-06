Éliou

Limited Quantities Our Cher shorts feature an elastic waistband that's comfy even after a long summer day. Made in New York, they can be your new hiking shorts and your new house shorts. Pair them with our matching Sonny button down or wear with a swimsuit to the beach or use them as pajamas. They're éliou's idea of the perfect summer shorts for our ideal summer activities in both indoors and in fresh air. Women 100% Cotton We recommend to hang dry Sourced and made in the United States Model wearing size small *If you'd like to exchange your Cher shorts for a different size, please e-mail team@eliou-eliou.com for an exchange form.