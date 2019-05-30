Home Decorators Collection
Chennai White Wash Storage Entertainment Center
$949.00
At The Home Depot
Introduce our unique Chennai Sliding Door Media Cabinet into your living room to add a world beat aesthetic. Crafted of mango wood, this TV stand features a stunning medallion design that spans the 2 sliding doors. The area behind the doors is separated into 3 sets of 3 shelves.
More from Home Decorators Collection
DETAILS
promoted
Home Decorators Collection
Conrad Antique Natural Coffee Table
$449.00
fromThe Home Depot
DETAILS
promoted
Home Decorators Collection
Chennai White Wash Storage Entertainment Center
$949.00
fromThe Home Depot
DETAILS
promoted
Home Decorators Collection
Moore Linen Oatmeal Wing Back Chair
$470.00
fromThe Home Depot