Chenille Interlock Sweater

$33.99 $29.99

Back Length 20", Chest Girth 27"-31.5", Neck 18"; Measure your dog from the base of the neck to the base of the tail for back length Made with 100% polyester for ease care and durability Timeless classic turtleneck sweater with smartly designed leash/harness hole. You can easily put any collar or harness and walk your dog without any hassle Machine washable with similar color items in cold water, flat dry Due to different computer monitors/calibrations, colors may vary slightly from the picture, but all pictures are taken with production samples