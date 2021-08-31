Kosas

Chemistry Aha Serum Deodorant

$21.00

At Mecca

A deodorant powered by skincare ingredients; this revolutionary formula uses AHAs to create a pH environment unliveable for the types of bacteria that cause odour, keeping your underarms fresh all day. Available in both Serene Clean (gently scented) and a Fragrance Free formula. The gentle exfoliating properties from shikmic, mandelic and lactic acids fade the discolouration that occurs in the underarms, leaving them brighter and firmer. Plus, the formula is bound by hyaluronic acid to ensure that your skin is hydrated and plumped when applying. Clinical results: In a consumer study with 33 subjects after 1 use of Chemistry: - 97% of consumers said the product made them feel fresh - 94% of consumers said their body odor was neutralized - 92% of consumers said the product lasted through workouts Key ingredients: Shikmic acid: derived from star anise to fight odour. Mandelic acid: accelerates cell turnover to fade discolouration. Lactic acid: gently exfoliates and clarifies to reveal brighter, younger looking skin while also sealing in moisture. Pure aloe vera juice: soothes irritation and redness while hydrating and fighting bacteria. Hyaluronic acid: holds almost 1000 times its own weight in water, instantly plumping the skin with moisture. Aloe vera juice: a powerful moisturizer to soothe and calm skin. Made without: Serene Clean Animal products, alcohol, gluten, mineral oil, aluminium, baking soda, parabens, and sulfates. Fragrance Free Animal products, fragrance, alcohol, gluten, mineral oil, aluminium,baking soda, parabens, and sulfates.