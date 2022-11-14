Chemex

Classic Series, Pour-over Glass Coffeemaker, 10 Cup

$49.99

CHEMEX - simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design All CHEMEX Coffeemakers are made of the highest quality, non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues The patented CHEMEX pour-over design allows coffee to be covered and refrigerated for reheating without losing flavor All CHEMEX Coffeemakers are measured using 5 oz. as 1 cup Use CHEMEX Bonded Filters FP-1, FC-100, FS-100, FSU-100, Filters not included.