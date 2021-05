Onia

A fresh take on a classic balconette suit, the Chelsea One Piece has a corset-like design with vertical seaming and lightly padded, molded cups structured with discreet underwires. It has a fuller cut in the back for more coverage and slim straps that adjust to sit comfortably on the shoulders.