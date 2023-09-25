Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Oh Polly
Chelsea Embellished Wrap Over A-line Mini Dress
£70.00
£35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Oh Polly
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Mock-neck Column Midi Jumper Dress
BUY
£180.00
Anthropologie
Sister Jane
Zinnia Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
£125.00
Sister Jane
Twisted Wunder Plus
Retro Bell Sleeve Mini Swing Dress In Blue Star Print
BUY
£29.50
£65.00
ASOS
H&M
Sequined Dress
BUY
£44.99
H&M
More from Oh Polly
Oh Polly
Drop A Glint Embellished Mini Dress In Gold
BUY
£52.00
Oh Polly
Oh Polly
Astra Embellished Sleeve Corset Crop Top In Caramel
BUY
£55.00
Oh Polly
Oh Polly
Tall High Waisted Flared Leg Jeans In Light Blue Wash
BUY
£24.00
£48.00
Oh Polly
Oh Polly
Lalita Embellished Lace Mini Dress In Taupe
BUY
£66.00
Oh Polly
More from Dresses
By Anthropologie
Mock-neck Column Midi Jumper Dress
BUY
£180.00
Anthropologie
Sister Jane
Zinnia Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
£125.00
Sister Jane
Twisted Wunder Plus
Retro Bell Sleeve Mini Swing Dress In Blue Star Print
BUY
£29.50
£65.00
ASOS
H&M
Sequined Dress
BUY
£44.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted