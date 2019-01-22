Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Chelsea Drop Earrings
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon Fashion
Featured in 1 story
Drew Barrymore's New Amazon Clothing Line
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Faris
Playsway Earrings
$196.00
from
Faris
BUY
DETAILS
Zoë Chicco
Pave Mix Matched Bar Studs
$360.00
from
Zoë Chicco
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Circlet Earrings
$48.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
giantLION
Gold & Opal Dangles
$190.00
from
giantLION
BUY
More from Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
DETAILS
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Nolita Mismatched Enamel Drop Earrings
$38.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Elizabeth Street Short Sleeve Pleated Dress
$188.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Elizabeth Street Short Sleeve Pleated Dress
$188.00
$131.60
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Tourist For A Day Belt Bag
$48.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted