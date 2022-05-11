Velobello

Chelsea – Cream – Sit Up And Beg Bike

£395.00

Introducing the NEW Velobello Chelsea SIt Up and Beg cycle. This is an Elegant and Stylish step-through design ladies' bicycle, Easy to navigate and oozes with confidence, happiness and vitality. Handcrafted in Europe. Built to last Chelsea bike comfortably suits a rider height 160cm-185cm (5'3"-6'2") For transit reasons, all complete bikes are shipped 85% assembled. We strongly advise you to take it to your local bike shop where it can be fully assembled, checked, adjusted and prepared for your first ride. We manufacture our bikes in Europe, so the breaks are set as European standard, Right break (FRONT) Left break (BACK). If you are used to other way around please ask your bike mechanic to swap the sides. Bike also available in colours: Red, Cream, Pistachio and Blue