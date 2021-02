Self Portrait

Chelsea-collar Lace-insert Poplin Shirt

Self-Portrait’s white cotton-poplin shirt is characterised by a V-neckline and Chelsea collar highlighted with black scalloped edges, a feature popularised throughout the 1960s and 1970s. It’s cut to a relaxed silhouette with openwork accents and inset with semi-sheer floral lace, before ending in a cropped hemline.