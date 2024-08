Sol de Janeiro

Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Easy on, easy off. The Day Tripper Shirtdress features classic shirt detailing with a point collar, button-front closure and chest pockets. Perfectly oversized with short sleeves and an easy high-low shirt tail hemline—so you know it’s ultra-comfortable. Pair this with sneakers or any of our Italian Leather Day Family for an instantly successful outfit.