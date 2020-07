Chefman

Chefman Mini Refrigerator

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

Great for home, office or the dorm room, the Chefman Mini Refrigerator has 4 liter capacity and holds six 12 oz. cans or four 16.9 oz bottles. This compact fridge incldues a removable shelf and plugs into a car or standard outlet for power.