Printfresh Anthropologie
Cheetah Sleep Set
$118.00
At Anthropologie
This sleep set's jungle-inspired motif lends a touch of whimsy to lazy Sunday mornings and stay-at-home movie nights. **About Printfresh** Founded in 2017 by designer and entrepreneur Amy Voloshin, Philadelphia-based Printfresh specializes in whimsical, retro-inspired sleepwear, stationery, and accessories. With an eye to sustainability and ethical production methods, Printfresh works closely with manufacturers and artisans in India to create charming, handcrafted pieces with a globally inspired touch.