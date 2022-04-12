Murray's Cheese

Cheeses Of The World Sampler

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Murray's Cheese

Choosing a cheese to bring home can be one difficult decision, so we’ve made things a little easier with our Cheeses of the World Sampler—a cute collection of our best-selling cheeses. Featuring a half pound each of six different cheeses, this sampler is just enough to satisfy every cheese craving. We’ve got unforgettable classics from some of our favorite producers like Spring Brook Farm, and Murray’s masterpieces like our Cave Aged Gruyere and High Plains Cheddar to give you a taste of incredible flavor. The Cheeses of the World Sampler serves 5-7 people. It comes in a Murray's Gift Box and includes 3 lb. of cheese: