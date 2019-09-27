Rubie's Costume Co.

Cheeseburger Dog & Cat Costume

$18.33 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit. Though not actually edible, you’ll want to gobble up your precious pup when you see her dressed in the Rubie's Costume Company Cheeseburger Dog Costume. This hilariously adorable one-piece costume features a soft, plush bodysuit that looks just like a giant cheeseburger complete with all the fixings–meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato. fuzzy fastener straps around the neck and belly make the costume simple to put on. She’s sure to turn plenty of hungry heads at the park, pet parade, or hanging out at the local burger joint. It’s also ideal for fun Halloween dress-up and meeting trick-or-treaters at the door. Your social media followers will eat up the photos of your delicious-looking pup!