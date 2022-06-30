BDG

Cheeky High Rise Denim Short

$59.00 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67869933; Color Code: 046 The ultimate pair of jean shorts from BDG. High-rise with high-cut sides. Zip closure. Finished with distressed hems. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Denim Light is 5’9” and wearing size 26 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 29.5” - Rise: 12” - Inseam: 2.5” - Leg opening: 27.5”