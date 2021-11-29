Beautycounter

Cheeky Clean Cream Blush

$38.00 $30.40

Versatile, multitasking, and mistake-proof, this silky cream color for cheeks (and lips) gives you confidence to face the day. Go with a sheer flush or build to a bold pop of color, thanks to lush pigments and skin-loving ingredients like squalane that give you a dewy, smooth finish. Even better? The chic compact is refillable—and made from PCR plastic. Go ahead, get cheeky. Benefits: Makeup and skin care in one: Moisturizing squalane provides a silky, luxurious texture so color goes on dewy—not greasy—for supple-looking skin, and jojoba esters help moisturize, soothe, and soften. Multitasking (and mistake-proof): All eight buildable shades can be used on cheeks and lips—and blend seamlessly for effortlessly natural color. Refillable, sustainable packaging: Not only is the chic, mirrored compact refillable with any shade, but an estimated 100% of the plastic is also composed of PCR resin. Refills coming January 2022. Featured Ingredients: Squalane: Derived from sugarcane and sugar beets, it’s known to be an exceptional moisturizer and provides a silky-smooth, luxurious texture without a greasy or heavy feel. Jojoba Esters: Derived from the jojoba oil plant, helps to moisturize, soothe, and soften with a lightweight feel. Jojoba Ester-Treated Pigments: Deliver creamy texture for blendable texture, ultra-smooth application, and even coverage. Results: Clinically proven*: Longwear Immediate Results**: 97% experienced dewy, supple-looking skin with a weightless feel 97% agreed they were able to create a buildable flush of color 94% said the creamy, blendable formula was easy to apply with a soft, breathable finish All-day (after eight hours)***: 97% agreed the formula didn’t cake or crease all-day 94% experienced a light-as-air finish, without feeling greasy or sticky 90% felt it stayed put without migrating or bleeding *Based on a 31-subject clinical study after six hours of use. **Based on a 31-subject consumer perception study immediately after use. ***Based on a 31-subject consumer perception study after eight hours of use.