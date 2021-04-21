Xhilaration

Cheeky Bikini Bottom

$17.99

Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9.5" Model wears size L and is 5'9" Tie-dye bikini bottoms lend psychedelic vibes to your swimwear Low-rise cheeky cut offers a fun, flirty silhouette Material has a hint of spandex to keep you moving comfortably Fully lined for confident wear in or out of the water Specifications Sizing: Juniors Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex Closure Style: Pull On Rise: Low Rise Sheerness: Opaque Garment Details: Full Lining UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Cheeky Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 81489040 UPC: 829576947232 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-2552 Origin: Imported Description Keep those dreamy summer vibes going with the Cheeky Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™. These tie-dye swim bottoms come in a low-rise silhouette with a cheeky cut to create a look that's just right for soaking up that sun. The material is made with a touch of spandex so you can move in comfort, while the opaque and fully lined construction gives you confident wear both in and out of the water. Whether you're lounging on the beach or jumping into the pool, you can pair these cheeky low-rise bikini bottoms with an array of coordinating solid or patterned swim tops to keep your look fresh from swim to swim. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.