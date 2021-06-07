Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Freck Beauty
Cheekslime Lip & Cheek Tint
£17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Beauty Bay
Cheekslime Lip & Cheek Tint
Need a few alternatives?
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
BUY
£19.00
Boots
Hourglass
Vanish Blush Stick
BUY
£45.00
Cult Beauty
Freck Beauty
Cheekslime Lip & Cheek Tint
BUY
£17.00
Beauty Bay
Kosas
Color & Light Palette
BUY
$27.20
$34.00
Kosas
More from Freck Beauty
Freck Beauty
Cheekslime Lip & Cheek Tint
BUY
£17.00
Beauty Bay
Freck Beauty
Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint With Plant Collagen
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Freck Beauty
So Jelly Cactus
BUY
€27.50
Beauty Bay
Freck Beauty
So Jelly Cactus Eye Jelly With Plant Collagen
BUY
C$38.00
Nordstrom
More from Makeup
Superfluid
Filling The Gap Clear Brow Gel
BUY
£14.00
Superfluid
Superfluid
Combo Goals Lip 'n' Cheek Coral
BUY
£18.00
Superfluid
Superfluid
Unlash Me Black Mascara
BUY
£18.00
Superfluid
Freck Beauty
Freck Og
BUY
$22.00
Freck Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted