Fenty Beauty

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

$32.00

FRESH BRONZED GLOW, EASY TO BLEND. LIGHT AS AIR, SWEAT RESISTANT. Give it to me quick: A light-as-air, non-greasy cream bronzer that effortlessly melts into skin for a natural-looking bronze or soft contour—in 7 no-fuss shades for all skin tones. Tell me more: Sun’s out, cheeks out! Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer brings out the best of your cheekbones and delivers a natural-looking bronze that fakes that best-life flex: Sun, sleep, and plenty of water. With 7 sheer, buildable shades designed to serve all skin types and tones, this cream bronzer warms up and softly defines your face with a fresh-faced bronze glow that looks natural on everyone. Easy to blend and impossible to overdo, this light-as-air, sweat- and water-resistant formula instantly melts into skin without disturbing makeup, so vacay skin is just a finger tap away. And with a silky smooth texture that doesn’t feel sticky or greasy, Cheeks Out leaves your skin feeling as natural as it looks. Whether you want to bronze, define, or contour, Cheeks Out lets you freestyle it with its range of neutral, warm, and cool undertones—including cult-favorite Match Stix contour shade Amber (now reborn as a cream)! Pair with Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush for a total Fenty Face Fresh look. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 5.23 g/ 0.22 oz