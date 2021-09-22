Fenty Beauty

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

$20.00

FRESH WASH OF COLOR, EFFORTLESS BLENDING. LIGHT AS AIR, SWEAT RESISTANT. Give it to me quick: A light-as-air, non-greasy cream blush that instantly melts into skin for an effortless wash of color, giving life to all skin tones with a no-fuss, natural-looking flush in 10 sheer shades. Tell me more: Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush instantly blesses your skin with a fresh-faced flush that makes it look like you’ve been getting sun, sleep, and plenty of water on the reg. This is blush the way you’ve always wanted it to be: Easy to use, impossible to overdo, and in a lineup of shades designed to enhance every complexion with a youthful glow. Created by Rihanna to give life to all skin tones, these 10 shades may look ultra-vivid in the pan, but have a sheer, buildable finish that melts into skin at the tap of your fingertips—perfect for those days when you want to look fresh without the fuss. And with a light-as-air, sweat- and water-resistant formula that smooths over skin without feeling sticky or greasy, Cheeks Out blends like a dream without disturbing makeup, leaving a natural wash of color just where you want it. Pair with Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer for a total Fenty Face Fresh look. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. | Fill weight: 3g/.1 oz