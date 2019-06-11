Charlotte Tilbury

Cheek To Chic Pillowtalk Blush

Cheek to Chic in Pillow Talk is a two-tone powder blusher in a dusky pink and champagne shimmer shade that will add a kiss of colour to your cheeks. With luminous gold flecks in each shade, this blush will add an instant healthy sheen to your complexion for a gorgeous glow! Complete your iconic Pillow Talk love story look with this blush, perfectly paired with the new luxury palette, award-winning lip liner and matte lipstick. What makes Cheek to Chic magic: - Light Flex Technology creates the appearance of capturing light & re-emitting it for a luminous-looking complexion. - Colour-rich pigments are rolled into finely crushed pearls to create smoother-looking skin with excellent blendability & perfect colour uniformity. - The secrets to a glowing, just-kissed blush are de-coded into a two-step “Swish & Glow” ritual for a flawless looking finish every time. - The formula is buildable for the perfect, healthy, even glow. - Universally-flattering shade suits everyone aged 18-80. This product is Paraben free. It is also free from Alcohol, Fragrance, Gluten and Nuts. This product is also Vegetarian and Vegan-Friendly.