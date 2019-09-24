Blush is back!
Velvety and vegan, these cream blushes glide on cheeks, blend easily and deliver lasting color. Formulated with natural and organic plant waxes and Bamboo Stem Extract to help moisturize and provide a protective skin barrier. One swipe gets you instantly smoother-looking skin plus a flirty flush.
Made with a blend of natural and organic ingredients:
Sunflower Seed Wax
Organic Shea Butter
Organic Coconut Oil
Bamboo Stem Extract
Formulated without: parabens, sulfates, phthalates, petrochemicals, GMOs, synthetic fragrances or dyes
Special features: Cruelty-free. Vegan.