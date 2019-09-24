Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Jillian Dempsey

Cheek Tints

$28.00
At Jillian Dempsey
Blush is back! Velvety and vegan, these cream blushes glide on cheeks, blend easily and deliver lasting color. Formulated with natural and organic plant waxes and Bamboo Stem Extract to help moisturize and provide a protective skin barrier. One swipe gets you instantly smoother-looking skin plus a flirty flush. Made with a blend of natural and organic ingredients: Sunflower Seed Wax Organic Shea Butter Organic Coconut Oil Bamboo Stem Extract Formulated without: parabens, sulfates, phthalates, petrochemicals, GMOs, synthetic fragrances or dyes Special features: Cruelty-free. Vegan.
Featured in 1 story
The Beauty Products Our Editors Loved In November
by Thatiana Diaz