Jillian Dempsey

Cheek Tint

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

A balm-like blush that leaves behind a dewy flush of color. This easy-to-use blush combines clean ingredients with incredible texture. Each shade—there are six in total—has a story. For example, Poppy, a peach tint, was inspired by a discontinued shade of powder blush that Dempsey discovered while she was in London many years ago. The makeup artist also created Bloom, a subtle plum shade, “This is the only shade that has the slightest bit of iridescence to deliver a little more glow on the cheeks,” Dempsey says. “I believe it’s universally flattering for most skin tones.” Formulated with organic and naturally derived ingredients. Paraben and gluten free. Vegan.