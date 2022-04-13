Milani

Cheek Kiss Cream Blush

$7.99

At Target

Highlights Lightweight, buildable multi-tasking cheek & lip cream formula Infused with Pomegranate, Watermelon & Rose Extracts plus antioxidants Vitamin A, C, & E to hydrate and brighten Applies easily with fingers or brush to achieve your desired payoff Vegan & Cruelty-Free Free of Parabens and Sulfates Made in Korea Specifications Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up Capacity (Volume): .21 Ounces Color Finish: Dewy Color Palette: Light Tones Product Form: Cream Cosmetic Coverage: Buildable Skin Tone: All Skin Tones Beauty Purpose: Brightening Net weight: .21 Ounces TCIN: 80021437 UPC: 717489372015 Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-5434 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Sheer joy! Cheek Kiss Cream Blush blends seamlessly for a natural, flushed-from-within glow. Lightweight, buildable and never greasy, this multitasking cheek and lip balm-to-gel cream formula melts onto skin for an always luminous wash of color. Infused with skin-loving Pomegranate, Watermelon & Rose extracts plus antioxidants Vitamin A, C & E to hydrate and brighten. Spherical Powders blur imperfections to enhance the appearance of skin. Available in four ultra-wearable shades that apply easily with just your fingers. This product is Vegan & Cruelty-Free. Made in Korea.